Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,114 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91,371 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.60 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,036,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $79,777,673.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

