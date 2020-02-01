Obyte Price Up 9% This Week (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $20.20 million and $6,379.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for approximately $27.41 or 0.00294858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,229 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.