Ocean Protocol Market Cap Tops $17.04 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $15.40 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

