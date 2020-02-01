Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 34.6% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 961,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 247,479 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OII opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.29. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

