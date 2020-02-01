ODEM (ODE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. ODEM has a market cap of $10.88 million and $401,540.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODEM has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.01 or 0.02976237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194392 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

