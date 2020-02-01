ODEM (ODE) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, ODEM has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $10.78 million and $360,592.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.02941773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00194106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

