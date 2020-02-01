ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Achieves $286,016.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $286,016.00 and approximately $59,708.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046270 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067401 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,302.33 or 0.99931787 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000729 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00050497 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001443 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

