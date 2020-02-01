ODUWA Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $289,602.00 and approximately $60,559.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046301 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067304 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,407.62 or 1.00677097 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000642 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

