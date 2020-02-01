Odyssey Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Odyssey has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $314,283.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, FCoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,626,501 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Huobi, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

