OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,094,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in OGE Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,604,000 after acquiring an additional 86,518 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 611,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in OGE Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 576,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 73,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in OGE Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 574,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:OGE opened at $45.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $755.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.11%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

