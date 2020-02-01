OKB (OKB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $93.62 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. OKB has a total market capitalization of $129.96 million and approximately $93.62 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00034609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.48 or 0.05874323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB's official website is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

