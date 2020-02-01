OKCash (OK) Price Down 3.2% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $3,288.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046626 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067258 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,369.99 or 0.99914549 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00053415 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,976,631 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

