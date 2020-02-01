Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $130.87 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average of $179.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

