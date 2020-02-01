OmiseGO Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00010208 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Coinsuper, HitBTC and ChaoEX. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $133.77 million and $77.12 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, CoinEx, FCoin, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Mercatox, BitForex, Cryptopia, Iquant, Bit-Z, COSS, Liqui, TDAX, Coinsuper, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, IDCM, Coinrail, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, Livecoin, ABCC, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Exmo, Braziliex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Neraex, OTCBTC, GOPAX, Independent Reserve, TOPBTC, BigONE, DragonEX, Zebpay, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Binance, Bancor Network, Coinnest, AirSwap, Koinex, Coinone, Tokenomy, Tidex, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Huobi, BitMart, Cobinhood, Poloniex, BX Thailand, BitBay, Upbit, Ovis, DigiFinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), B2BX, CoinBene, C2CX, IDAX, OKEx, IDEX, Crex24, Bitbns and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

