Omni Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Omni has a total market capitalization of $648,295.00 and $43.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00012287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00760006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006957 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033593 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,821 coins and its circulating supply is 562,505 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.