Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 0.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of OMC opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $85.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

