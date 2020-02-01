ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 176.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,433. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $79.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

