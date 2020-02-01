ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Position Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 127.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.30% of ONE Gas worth $14,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ONE Gas by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

ONE Gas stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $79.22 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

