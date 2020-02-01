Ontology Achieves Market Capitalization of $482.59 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00008072 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bitbns and HitBTC. Ontology has a market cap of $482.59 million and approximately $106.42 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io, HitBTC, BCEX, Indodax, Kucoin, Binance, Koinex, OKEx, Huobi, Hotbit, Upbit, Bitbns and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

