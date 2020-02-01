Open Trading Network Price Tops $0.0114 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Open Trading Network has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Open Trading Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $23,068.00 and $165.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin, Bit-Z and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

