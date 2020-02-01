Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of OPY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 88,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

