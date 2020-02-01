OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Equities analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report $7.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.64 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $6.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $24.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.62 million to $25.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.87 million, with estimates ranging from $33.23 million to $34.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a P/E ratio of -122.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gus D. Halas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

