Opus Price Up 1.7% This Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Opus has a total market cap of $72,904.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.61 or 0.02992257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

