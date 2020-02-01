Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,597 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 394,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 332,356 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 31,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

