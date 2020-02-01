Orbitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 55.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $888,933.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.01245769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046323 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00201516 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

