Orbs Market Capitalization Achieves $12.90 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $183,298.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Upbit. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,037,141,887 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

