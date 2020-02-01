Origin Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.21 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.26 or 0.05860384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

