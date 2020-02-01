Origin Sport Trading 24.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Sport Token Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

