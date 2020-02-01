Origo (OGO) Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Origo has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One Origo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Origo has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.68 or 0.05850593 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034984 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015382 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,908,836 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origo is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

