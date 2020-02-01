Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 152.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In related news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $112,434.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zvi Krieger sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $51,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,957 shares of company stock valued at $927,059. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

