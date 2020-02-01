Ormeus Coin Market Cap Hits $514,081.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Bibox, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Ormeus Coin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market cap of $514,081.00 and approximately $4,014.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bibox, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Livecoin, TOPBTC and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.