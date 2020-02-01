OST (OST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $605,142.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. OST has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $605,142.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OST has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Upbit and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OST

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Upbit, IDCM, Huobi, Binance, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

