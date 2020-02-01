OST Price Down 10% This Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One OST token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, IDCM and Binance. OST has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $772,672.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OST has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.02937717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST was first traded on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official website is ost.com.

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.