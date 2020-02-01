Ouroboros (OURO) Price Up 67.9% Over Last Week

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $474,068.00 and $14,512.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.22 or 0.02969654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 13,666,704 coins and its circulating supply is 6,112,048 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

Ouroboros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.