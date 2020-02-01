OVCODE Market Capitalization Reaches $796,532.00 (OVC)

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, OVCODE has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. OVCODE has a total market capitalization of $796,532.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OVCODE token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OVCODE Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,935,306 tokens. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode. OVCODE’s official message board is medium.com/@ovcode. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

