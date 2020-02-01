OWNDATA Market Cap Reaches $385,263.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $385,263.00 and $16,884.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

