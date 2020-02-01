OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $386,441.00 and approximately $16,897.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046468 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00313243 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012048 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

