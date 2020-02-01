PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, P2PB2B and Crex24. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $8,633.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, YoBit, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

