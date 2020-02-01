PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 814,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,842 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of PACCAR worth $64,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

