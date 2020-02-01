Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.75. 1,739,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $87.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $874,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth $1,683,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

