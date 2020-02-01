PAL Network (PAL) Price Tops $0.0006

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. PAL Network has a market cap of $246,039.00 and approximately $864.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAL Network has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. One PAL Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, CoinBene, DDEX and Kyber Network.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet.

PAL Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kyber Network, DEx.top, DOBI trade, IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

