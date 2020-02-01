PAL Network Price Tops $0.0006 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One PAL Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DOBI trade, CoinBene and DEx.top. Over the last week, PAL Network has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. PAL Network has a market capitalization of $242,243.00 and approximately $823.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.75 or 0.02940766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00193927 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Profile

PAL Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PAL Network

PAL Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, CPDAX, Kyber Network, DOBI trade, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

