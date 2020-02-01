Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $192.17 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,512 shares of company stock worth $6,387,999. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

