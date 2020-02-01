Parachute Achieves Market Cap of $139,458.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $139,458.00 and $9,874.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,751,479 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.