Paragon (PRG) Achieves Market Cap of $413,870.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Paragon has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $413,870.00 and $1.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.88 or 0.02980323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00120951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

