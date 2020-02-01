ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $134,057.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007046 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033476 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

