Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Parker-Hannifin worth $63,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $446,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,571 shares of company stock worth $1,713,440. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

