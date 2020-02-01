Parkgene (GENE) Reaches Market Cap of $82,601.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last week, Parkgene has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $82,601.00 and $1.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

