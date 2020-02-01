ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $191.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046519 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067309 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,458.70 or 1.00735531 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000752 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00051958 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000624 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,599,622 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

