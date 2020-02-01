Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $221,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 80,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Bank of America by 26.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,836,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,425,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $295.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

